BREAKING NEWS: Second shooting victim dies

(SNO) — Police are now investigating a double homicide after the second victim of the shooting incident in Desrameaux, Gros Islet on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 1) succumbed to his injuries, according to sources.

Kallis Benjamin, who is believed to be about 19 years old, died at hospital hours after he, along with Rohan Louison, were shot. Louison is about 13-14 years old.

The teens are residents of Desrameaux, a hilly community bounded by Monchy on the east and Babonneau on the west.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at 5:06 p.m.

Louison was shot in the back of the head and was pronounced dead at hospital while Benjamin was shot in the back and admitted in critical condition before he passed away.

A male was arrested in connection with the incident.

Unconfirmed reports are that a female relative of one of the deceased teens have been hospitalised due to shock of witnessing the aftermath of the shooting.

Details surrounding the shooting is sketchy but our newsroom will provide additional details as soon as they become available.

This is the second double homicide in just under two weeks. This also brings to five the number of persons killed in 12 days.

Stephen Francis, a 47-year-old resident of Wilton’s Yard, Castries, who is also known as ‘Face’, succumbed at hospital from gunshot wounds he sustained in his community on Sunday, August 19, after 7 p.m.

Miguel Charlery, a 24-year-old resident of Balata, Castries, and Barry Leonce, a 31-year-old resident of Morne Du Don, Castries died from wounds sustained in a shooting at Agard Lands in Morne Du Don on Monday, August 20, shortly before 4 p.m.

Two other individuals were injured in the incident.