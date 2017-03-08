BREAKING NEWS: Sarrot man died from natural causes

Police have ruled out homicide in the death of a man in Sarrot following an autopsy today.
Police said Felix James, 53, died of “cardiac arrhythmia secondary to hydroelectrolytic imbalance of unknown etiology”.
His body was discovered on a dirt road in Sarrot on the morning of Monday, March 6, 2017.
James, described as a vagrant by Sarrot residents, was allegedly beaten by several persons in the community over the weekend.
As such, it was speculated that he may have died from injuries sustained in that incident. However, today’s autopsy proved otherwise – that he died of a heart-related condition.
According to Wikipedia, “cardiac arrhythmia, also known as cardiac dysrhythmia or irregular heartbeat, is a group of conditions in which the heartbeat is irregular, too fast, or too slow.
“A heart rate that is too fast – above 100 beats per minute in adults – is called tachycardia and a heart rate that is too slow – below 60 beats per minute – is called bradycardia.
“Many types of arrhythmia have no symptoms. When symptoms are present these may include palpitations or feeling a pause between heartbeats. More seriously there may be lightheadedness, passing out, shortness of breath, or chest pain.
“While most types of arrhythmia are not serious, some predispose a person to complications such as stroke or heart failure. Others may result in cardiac arrest.”
I think he also went into a state of panic when he was being beaten by those men. The beat down is what lead to his sudden death.
I hope all the retard lucians who accusing people...i hope yall tail in yall legs
STOP HURTING EACH OTHER LETS LOVE AGAIN. WHY WAS HE BEATEN BY SERVERAL PEOPLE? WE A ALL HUMAN NOT BEAST!
Lucians, where did the love go?
the person or persons that had beat him was lucky cause if that autopsy had shown otherwise for the licks yall gave him yall would be in jail. and even if he did not die cause of the licks yall gave him yo u mean to tell me a scratch the guy put on yall vehicle or what ever he did you beating him so much, even if he is a vagrant he is also somebody.
So sad rip
I feel alot better,it could not think that people could pounce on a vagrant in suck away He already going through so much.But when frustration worthlessness and no hope take over a person's life.We need to follow God strongly,give him our focus,our energy our life my people.Or we have no life Its so sad when you just give up.We need to help each other,we are each other's keeper.