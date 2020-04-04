BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia’s 14th confirmed COVID-19 case was the contact for a previous case

(PRESS RELEASE) — As of April 3, 2020, the World Health Organization reported a total of 972, 640 confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally with 50, 325 deaths. There are now 247, 473 confirmed cases in the region of the Americas.

The affected region includes Dominican Republic (1380), Haiti (16), Barbados (45), Jamaica (44), Cuba (233), Dominica (11), Grenada (10), Trinidad and Tobago (90), Guyana (5), Antigua and Barbuda (7), Bahamas (21), Saint Vincent and Grenadines (2), Guadeloupe (128), Martinique (131), Puerto Rico (316), Saint Barthelemy (6), Aruba (60), Saint Martin (22), US Virgin Islands (33), Cayman Islands (22).

On Saturday, April 4, 2020, Saint Lucia recorded one confirmed case of COVID-19.

The individual is a 56-year-old female who is the contact of one of our previous confirmed cases. She was brought in for testing through the contact tracing team.

This confirmed case brings the national total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded to 14, to date.