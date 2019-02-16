BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucian Kimani Melius in Windwards four-day team!

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 27 Shares

(SNO) — Two Saint Lucians have been named in the latest squad list for the Windward Islands Volcanoes, as they prepare for the eighth round of the West Indies Championship versus Barbados Pride at Arnos Vale Sports Complex in St. Vincent and the Grenadines ‪from February 21‬-24, 2019.

The two are Saint Lucia’s male cricketers of the year for 2018, Larry Edward, and junior cricketer of the year, Kimani Melius. Not featured in the 13-man unit is Taryck Gabriel, who played six matches this season, returning 234 runs in 12 innings, at an average of 19.50.

Edward has done well for the Windwards, who are presently in third place in the points standings. He is the Windwards’ top bowler with 22 wickets at an average of 28.32, from 249.3 overs. Overall, his left arm spin has him sixth in wickets this season, and he turns just 24 today.

On the other hand, the Windwards have included 18-year-old opening batsman Melius for the next match. Oddly, despite having played for the West Indies B team in 50-overs competition, this could be the West Indies Under-19 batsman’s four-day debut.

Also included is another West Indies youth player, 19-year-old batsman Emmanuel Stewart of Carriacou, Grenada. Stewart can also keep wicket. Melius and Stewart represented the West Indies at the ICC U19 World Cup in New Zealand 2018.

For the upcoming fixture, 25-year-old St. Vincent and the Grenadines batsman Sunil Ambris takes over the captaincy from injured Barbadian player Kirk Edwards. The squad also comprises veterans such as Devon Smith, alongside emerging talent like Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Shermon Lewis, and Obed McCoy.

Though they are one of the most prolific teams with the bat this season, the Volcanoes are also among the least parsimonious with the ball. Their net run rate of 0.155 is actually better than that of current leaders, the Guyana Jaguars, but trails the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Barbados Pride, hot on the heels of the Windwards, 73.6 points, as compared to the Windwards’ 75. Jamaica Scorpions, and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force round out the table.

Next weekend’s match could certainly prove to be crucial in the standings, and both Saint Lucians could be called on to play major roles.