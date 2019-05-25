BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia sprint sensation Julien Alfred shuts down for 2019

Share This On:

A marvelous season for Saint Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred is now at an end. Alfred, 18 this year, is a freshman student-athlete at the University of Texas.

In recent months, she has reset national records for the 60m, 100m, and 200m. Many would have been looking forward to Saint Lucia’s reigning Junior Sportswoman of the Year representing the nation on the international stage this summer and beyond.

Unfortunately, the Youth Olympic Games silver medallist and Commonwealth Youth Games champion has packed in her spikes after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Scheduled to compete at the NCAA West Preliminaries in Sacramento, California this week, she pulled out of the first round of the 200m.

“My coach said he’s going to ensure that I’m healthy for next year,” she said, speaking of UT head coach, Edrick Floréal.

Alfred will reflect on the best season ever for a Saint Lucian sprinter of any age, in terms of performance. The St. Catherine High School (Jamaica) and Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary (Saint Lucia) alumna set new national records of 22.90 and 11.39 seconds in the 200m and 100m, respectively. Despite the absence of medals and titles, it could be enough to win Junior Sportswoman of the Year once more.

The Texas coaching staff would have had some conversation with the Saint Lucia Athletics Association regarding Alfred’s intended programme for the rest of 2019.

She would certainly have been gearing up for the Pan American U20 Athletics Championships in San José, Costa Rica, in July. She would also have been in the mix for the Pan Am Senior Championships in Lima, Peru, and IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

