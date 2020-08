By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — Results received on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 reveal that Saint Lucia has recorded a new case of COVID-19.

The case is a 32-year-old female who travelled from the United States of America (USA) and has been in government quarantine from arrival.

She is stable and will be transferred to the Respiratory Hospital for care.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date to 26.

A total of 4,768 tests have been conducted to date.