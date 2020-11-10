BREAKING NEWS: Micoud man, 47, is Saint Lucia’s first COVID-19 death

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Health today, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, received confirmation of its first COVID-19 death in the country.

The individual is a 47-year-old male from the Micoud District.

He presented at one of our hospitals due to the complications of underlying medical conditions where he was treated and being managed for these issues.

As part of his care, he was also assessed and swabbed for COVID-19 and his results returned today as positive for the virus.

Investigations and contact tracing in relation to this case are currently on-going.

The Ministry of Health extends our greatest sympathies to his family and loved ones.

This is indeed a difficult time for them all and this loss is also being felt by us within the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as information becomes available.

