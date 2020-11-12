BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia records eight new COVID-19 cases

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) — Today Thursday, November 12, 2020, the Ministry of Health received confirmation of eight new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in-country to date to 156.

Case #149 is a 14-year-old male from the Vieux-Fort district

Case #150 is a 25-year-old female from the Vieux-Fort district

Case #151 is a 53-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district

Case #152 is a 59-year-old female from the Gros-Islet district

Case #153 is a 35-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district

Case #154 is a 15-year-old female from the Vieux-Fort district

Case #155 is a 37-year-old male from the Vieux-Fort district

Case #156 is a 22-year-old female from the Castries district

These individuals were seen at a community health facility where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19. They were all placed in quarantine by the health practitioners while awaiting the return of their test results. Epidemiological links have been established for six of these cases.

Cases #149 and #150 have been linked to case #141. Cases #151 and #156 have been linked to case #113. Case #154 is linked to case #115, and case #155 has been linked to case #126.

As per protocol, these individuals have been placed in isolation. These new cases now bring the total number of active cases currently in-country to 108.

At present, there is one COVID-19 case in critical care and all other active cases remain stable.

It is imperative that each and every one of us play our part to keep ourselves and our most vulnerable safe, particularly the elderly and people living with chronic conditions.

We remind each citizen, if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, you should not be gathering with other people, whether for work, to undertake business or for recreational activities. It is important to instead seek medical attention promptly.

While experiencing respiratory symptoms is particularly not the time to be at bars, the gym, restaurants, church, or any other place where people gather together. The gathering of people is one of the behaviours which increases the risk of exposure to and becoming infected with the virus.

The Ministry of Health once more reminds every citizen of the importance of consistently practicing infection prevention and control measures:

– Wash and sanitize hands often throughout the day

– Ensure a mask is always worn while in public

– Follow the floor markers which have been placed in public spaces to assist in maintaining the recommended safe physical distance. Where these floor markers are not available, the separation from the next person should be about two arm’s length apart.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit, at 468-5309/468-5317, respectively.

