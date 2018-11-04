BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia records another fatal stabbing

Share This On:

(SNO) – The country has recorded its second fatal stabbing within 24 hours.

According to law enforcement sources, the latest victim has been identified as 27-year-old Delan Evans of Monchy, Gros Islet.

The victim sustained two stab wounds to the left side of his chest sometime after 8 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 3), sources told St. Lucia News Online.

A source alleged that Evans was stabbed at his girlfriend’s house in Monchy, but details were not immediately available.

Emergency authorities were alerted at 8:50 p.m. and Evans was transported by Castries ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he reportedly passed away.

No one was in police custody at the time of posting this story.

About the same time yesterday (Friday, Nov. 2), Curtis Charlemagne, originally of Anse La Raye, was wounded in the throat/neck in Canaries by a male suspect who is currently in police custody.