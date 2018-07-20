BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia joins Jamaica in plans to host Thai boys and coach on vacation

(SNO) – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett have announced that their countries are hoping to host the 12 boys from a Thailand football team and their coach who were recently rescued from a flooded cave.
Chastanet and Bartlett made the announcement on Friday afternoon (July 20) during the Saint Lucia Hotel & Tourism Association’s 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Harbor Club in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet.
According to our correspondent at the AGM, the ministers said the invitation has been sent and they’re waiting for acceptance.
Chastanet said Jamaica is taking the lead and they both hope this development will happen in the next few months.
The news comes a day after Bartlett had announced his country’s plans to extend an invitation to Thai boys and their coach.
The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach had been trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system since June 23. Their rescue from the flooded caves by international divers between July 8 and 10 garnered worldwide attention
