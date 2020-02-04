Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia imposes restrictions on travelers from China because of coronavirus

February 3, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share317
317 Shares


SNO – Saint Lucia has taken the decision not to allow non-nationals into the country who has a travel history within the last 14 days from mainland China, whether in transit or originating.

The travel ban takes effect as of 12 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in a response to growing concerns over the deadly coronavirus, which has now spread to at least 25 countries around the world.

“Any national returning to Saint Lucia with similar travel history, will be quarantined for 14 days,” the government said late on Monday in a statement.

The statement continues, “The Department of Health and Wellness of Saint Lucia has noted the escalation in the classification of the outbreak and is taking measures to restrict the possible entry of Corona Virus Disease into Saint Lucia and protect its citizens.”

The government also commended the Chinese government authorities in their efforts to manage and contain the outbreak and will continue working to strengthen the local capacities against this global threat.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 362 people and infected more than 17,300 globally, as it continues to spread beyond China. One person outside mainland China, a man in the Philippines, has died.

The virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and territories since it was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share317
317 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.