BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia imposes restrictions on travelers from China because of coronavirus

SNO – Saint Lucia has taken the decision not to allow non-nationals into the country who has a travel history within the last 14 days from mainland China, whether in transit or originating.

The travel ban takes effect as of 12 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in a response to growing concerns over the deadly coronavirus, which has now spread to at least 25 countries around the world.

“Any national returning to Saint Lucia with similar travel history, will be quarantined for 14 days,” the government said late on Monday in a statement.

The statement continues, “The Department of Health and Wellness of Saint Lucia has noted the escalation in the classification of the outbreak and is taking measures to restrict the possible entry of Corona Virus Disease into Saint Lucia and protect its citizens.”

The government also commended the Chinese government authorities in their efforts to manage and contain the outbreak and will continue working to strengthen the local capacities against this global threat.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 362 people and infected more than 17,300 globally, as it continues to spread beyond China. One person outside mainland China, a man in the Philippines, has died.

The virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and territories since it was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

