Don't Miss

BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia has zero COVID-19 cases — again

By St. Lucia News Online
May 13, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet1
Share
Pin
Share890
891 Shares
Advertisement

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia’s “last” COVID-19 patient has recovered and was discharged from the hospital, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported in a news release on Wednesday, May 13.

This means that all 18 confirmed cases have fully recovered, the Ministry said in the release.

This is the second time that Saint Lucia has reached zero COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry of Health further revealed Wednesday that 52 tests recently received turned out to be negative. The Ministry said these samples are mainly captured through the community respiratory clinics.

This brings the total number of tests conducted to date to 727, the Ministry said.

“Although we are pleased to maintain a low transmission level of COVID-19 in-country, we remind the public that we are still at risk and must remain vigilant as the threat continues. As we progress with the phased re-opening we must ensure that all protocols are adhered to,” the Ministry cautioned.

“We recognize the efforts of a wide cross-section of the population in adopting the recommended infection prevention and control measures and taking the necessary precautions when having to venture out into the public. We would like to see these measures adopted at the community level as well. We call on all community leaders, gate-keepers, and heads of organizations to support the Ministry of Health in the implementation of these measures. ID-19,” the Ministry added.

(3)(0)
Tweet1
Share
Pin
Share890
891 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

2 comments

  1. Confused
    May 13, 2020 at 4:38 PM

    Oh great but the CMO must be very disappointed no attention on her now. But since we have no more cases let's close the country even more close all shops and impose a 24 hour curfew to get some attention again. The US has over 330 million people they never closed state to state but we can close north and south to prevent people from visiting family what a bunch of fools

    (0)(4)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

BREAKING NEWS

Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.