BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia has zero COVID-19 cases — again

(St. Lucia News Online) — Saint Lucia’s “last” COVID-19 patient has recovered and was discharged from the hospital, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported in a news release on Wednesday, May 13.
This means that all 18 confirmed cases have fully recovered, the Ministry said in the release.
This is the second time that Saint Lucia has reached zero COVID-19 cases.
The Ministry of Health further revealed Wednesday that 52 tests recently received turned out to be negative. The Ministry said these samples are mainly captured through the community respiratory clinics.
This brings the total number of tests conducted to date to 727, the Ministry said.
“Although we are pleased to maintain a low transmission level of COVID-19 in-country, we remind the public that we are still at risk and must remain vigilant as the threat continues. As we progress with the phased re-opening we must ensure that all protocols are adhered to,” the Ministry cautioned.
“We recognize the efforts of a wide cross-section of the population in adopting the recommended infection prevention and control measures and taking the necessary precautions when having to venture out into the public. We would like to see these measures adopted at the community level as well. We call on all community leaders, gate-keepers, and heads of organizations to support the Ministry of Health in the implementation of these measures. ID-19,” the Ministry added.
