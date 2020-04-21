Don't Miss

BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia has started to bring home nationals; 8 arrived today!

By St. Lucia News Online staff
April 21, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — The Saint Lucia government is honouring its promise to return nationals home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight Saint Lucians arrived at the George FL Charles Airport at about 11: 30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21 on a chartered flight from Barbados, according to government officials.

They were immediately placed in quarantine, health officials confirmed.

The eight are employees of Norwegian Cruise Line which was anchored off the Barbados coast since April 9, 2020.

The Government of Barbados was instrumental in assisting the Saint Lucian authorities to organise the repatriation of the nationals, officials said.

Saint Lucia News Online understands that the government is working to bring home more Saint Lucians in the coming days.

The Department of Health and Wellness is reportedly working with the Ministries of External Affairs and Tourism and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority in undertaking the repatriation of citizens while adhering to health and safety protocols concerning COVID-19.

MORE DETAILS LATER

One comment

  1. Nuetral
    April 21, 2020 at 4:28 PM

    My boss make sure dem people go straight to quarantine

    (0)(0)
