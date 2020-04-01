BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia gov’t implements 24-hour curfew

Share This On:

Pin 569 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Confirming that there is now a “community spread” of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) after Saint Lucia confirmed four new cases on Tuesday, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet announced a 24-hour curfew for the entire island.

Chastanet made the announcement via a live national address on Tuesday evening.

“We have determined at this point that we have to expand our shutdown of the country,” he said.

The prime minister said as of 5 a.m. Wednesday (April 1, 2020) every person shall remain confined to their place of residence under a 24-hour curfew.

He said the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) will take charge of the shutdown, as well as the delivery of food and goods baskets to the “poor and vulnerable”.

Persons in need of food and medical supplies are encouraged to call the 311 COVID-19 hotline and get the relevant information.

All the supermarkets will be closed on Wednesday, the prime minister said.

He added that people will only be able to leave their homes upon written authorization by NEMO.

Persons will also only be able to leave their homes for medical emergencies as he went on to name all the community respiratory clinics across the island that will remain open.

The curfew will take effect from April 1 until April 7 at 5 a.m.

To date, a total of 13 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Saint Lucia.

More details later

( 0 ) ( 0 )