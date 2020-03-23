BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia declares state of emergency

Share This On:

(St Lucia News Online) – Saint Lucia has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The declaration was signed by Governor General Emmanuel Neville Cenac on Monday.

“I am satisfied that a public emergency has arisen as a result of the occurrence COVID-19, an infectious disease, commonly known as COVID-19,” the declaration by Cenac reads.

The Constitution of Saint Lucia gives the governor general the power to declare a state of emergency after he or she is satisfied with the following:

– that a public emergency has arisen as a result of the imminence of a state of war between Saint Lucia and a foreign state

– that a public emergency has arisen as the result of the occurrence of an earthquake, hurricane, flood, fire, an outbreak of pestilence or of infectious disease, or other calamities similar to the foregoing or not

– action has been taken or is immediately threatened by any person of such a nature and on so extensive scale, as to be likely to endanger the public safety or to deprive the community or any substantial portion of the community of supplies or services essential to life.

So far Saint Lucia has three cases of the dreaded virus.

