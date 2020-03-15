BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia confirms its second COVID-19 case

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Saint Lucia recorded its second case of COVID-19.

The patient is a 53-year-old male with active travel history, with France being his last port of departure.

The patient arrived in Saint Lucia on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the company of colleagues. He entered into our health care system on Friday, March 13, 2020, and based on the patient’s travel history and symptoms, health professionals suspected COVID-19.

He was placed in isolation at a medical facility and a sample was collected on the same day and sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency CARPHA where laboratory tests confirmed a positive result. The patient and his care team have been informed of the results.

To date, this now brings the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Saint Lucia to two. The first case was diagnosed one day prior, on Friday, March 13, 2020.

A team has been dispatched to conduct contact tracing and the quarantine of contacts of the patient. This is being done to ensure that all persons who have been in contact with this individual is assessed and managed as per protocol.

The Department of Health reminds the public that there is currently no vaccine against the virus. Prevention is our most effective strategy against the spread of COVID-19.

The public is asked to practice the infection prevention and control measures we have been promoting as this is key in reducing the spread of the virus. These include:

– Frequently wash hands using soap and flowing water or when hand washing is not possible use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

– Cover your cough and sneeze using a flexed elbow or with tissue. Immediately throw tissue into a bin and wash your hands

– If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing seek medical care early and share any previous travel history with your health care provider

The Department of Health and Wellness assures the public that we are continuing focused efforts in implementing the national coronavirus plan. We appeal to you to remain calm and to follow the advisories which we provide as we work together to maintain the health and safety of all.

