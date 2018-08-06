BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia beat Guyana 3-1 in U15 girls football

Pin +1 Share 7 Shares

(SNO) – Saint Lucia defeated Guyana 3-1 today (Monday, August 6) in their opening fixture of the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) 2018 Girls’ Under-15 Championship.

Goals for Saint Lucia on Field 3 came from Krysan St Louis, Blossom Bernard and Arnika Louis. Saint Lucia also scored an own goal.

This year’s girls’ under-15 is the largest CONCACAF tournament ever for female participants, and features the participation of a record amount of CONCACAF member associations and two invited teams from UEFA.

The developmental tournament is being held August 6-13, 2018 at the world-renowned IMG Academy campus in Bradenton, Florida.

“This year’s Girls’ Under-15 Championship exemplifies CONCACAF’s commitment to providing access to world class playing environments for more of our young players from across the region,” said CONCACAF General Secretary Philippe Moggio. “We’re pleased to return to IMG Academy, and we’re especially excited to see so many young women from across the region get the chance to experience a top-level CONCACAF competition. This event will be a positive influence for these girls in both their playing careers and young lives.”

In total, nearly 2,000 female athletes will participate in CONCACAF championships this year across the region.

Centralsed tournaments such as the Girls’ Under-15 Championship and regional qualifying tournaments in the Caribbean and Central America are providing more football for more of CONCACAF women’s teams across levels, assuring that the region’s women are well served through the One CONCACAF philosophy of access to quality football for more CONCACAF athletes.