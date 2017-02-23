BREAKING NEWS: Sahab Jamshidi ordered to pay cash

Sahab Jamshidi is a free man.
The Canadian national, who was charged in connection with the drowning death of four-year-old Terrel ‘TJ Elibox in early 2015, was today, as part of his sentencing in the High Court, was ordered to pay $75,000 in compensation to the estate of the deceased or serve three years in jail till paid.
Jamshidi has reportedly paid the sum and is scheduled to leave St. Lucia today or tomorrow.
The former medical student pleaded guilty to causing death by recklessness or gross negligence in the High Court on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 – 14 months after he pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.
His sentencing was put off twice before today to allow submissions by defense and State lawyers.
It is reported that Joella Roserie, the mother of TJ, is pleased with the outcome of the case.
Prosecutors had accuse Sahab of carrying Elibox into the sea on a kiteboard in February 22 2015, without the consent of his guardians, and caused his death.
Sahab’s defense said he was kitesurfing with friends when he spotted Elibox in the water and called for help.
The Canadian was formally charged after the boy’s body was discovered two days later.
If you had not LIED from the beginning it would have been a simple case of the family forgiving you and you could have moved on with your life. YOU DID THIS TO YOURSELF. If it were a black man you Lucians would have cried obeah but you all are blinded by the colour of his skin. I have listened to numerous eye witness accounts of what happened on that day and this man is evil. Natural justice will continue to make you pay. The money is not the end of it. I hope that the total disrespect you showed for human life means your are barred from ever becoming a doctor. selah
I always believed he was innocent because the adult who brought him to the beach shoild have been held responsibl and charged for negligence...he plead guilty later in trial like he said because he was frustrated n needed the case to be done with. BUT WHAT A SHAME FOR THIS MOTHER YOU ARE SATISFIED WITH $75,000 for the death of you child....you shameless money monger. If you were so concerned you would see to it this man went to prison
So wait the state is organizing wangmuh? I thought this was a criminal case? So as expected if you have money you can buy justice or anything else in St. Lucia? And we want to criminalize the mothers that sell their children for money (not that I could ever excuse that behavior either), but at least the child returns home alive.
You mean that's all it cost to kill a child in St. Lucia? I guess it cost less if it's an older person.
You deserve it go free and continue doing what you were doing.
God is good u were innocent I am happy
My boy if you had nothing to do with the child's death. The money will profit them no good. I wish you a bright future.
I'm happy he was charged, but the sentence for the lost of a child? I'm not satisfied, this is nothing
Hahahahaha. What a shameful system we have with some toddler's life worth 75,000.
Is this money going to the victim's parent (family)?
"...was ordered to pay $75,000 to the estate of the deceased..."
Yes it is...thats why the mother is satisfied. What a shame as a parent i would want to see him in prison not money smh..they knew the man was innocent anyway