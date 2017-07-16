BREAKING NEWS: Rescue mission at Dennery coastline (photos and video)

The Dennery Fire Station, with assistance from residents, launched a search and rescue operation for a man at the Dennery village coastline, at the bottom of a cliff, Sunday afternoon.

The fire station received the call at 4:20 p.m.

An officer from the fire station said a team was dispatched to locate and rescue an injured male from the cliffside in an area called ‘Bou Lowbell’, but could not provide additional details at the time.

Photos and a video obtained by our newsroom shows a boat, reportedly belonging to a resident, being used to reach the man, who is believed to be in his 20’s.

The boat encountered some difficulty to reach the rocky shoreline but eventually they were successful.

It is not yet clear how the man ended up at the bottom of the cliff.

He is currently at the Dennery Hospital in critical but stable condition, and is scheduled to be transferred to Victoria Hospital, according to medical sources.

Persons are speculating that he attempted suicide by jumping off the cliff while others are saying that he accidentally fell. It is even alleged that a jumped off the cliff to escaped a gang of men.

Our newsroom will provide official details soon.













