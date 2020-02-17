Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Reports of plane crash in Dominica

February 16, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2K
2K Shares

A rescue boat going out to sea in Marigot on the northeastern part of Dominica where the crash reportedly took place

(SNO) – A small plane has gone down in the sea off the coast of Marigot in Dominica, reports indicate.

The incident took place early Sunday evening.

Marigot is located on the northeastern part of Dominica and is close to the Douglas Charles Airport, the island’s main airport.

An alert was received at around 7:30 pm on Sunday.

Information received indicate that the aircraft was a Piper F-OGKO with four people, two pilots and two passengers on board.

Information also indicate the aircraft is privately-owned and is French registered.

French media has reported that the plane was coming to Dominica on an outing organized by “Ailes de Guadeloupe” club.

Photos circulating on social media show crowds gathering at the Douglas Charles Airport.

Rescue boats were also sent out from Marigot to search at sea.

People at the Douglas Charles Airport on Sunday evening as news of the crash spread

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2K
2K Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.