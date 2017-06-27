BREAKING NEWS: Relative of Lester Daniel offers “sincere condolences” to Ike’s family and friends

A relative of murder accused Lester Daniel has offered her “sincere condolences” to the family of Ike Ephraim.

Speaking exclusively to St. Lucia News Online (SNO) Tuesday evening, the relative, who prefers not to be identified out of safety concerns, said no one deserves to die in the manner Ephraim did.

The relative said though she feels sorry for Daniel, she feels even worse for the victim’s family.

“From the bottom of my heart we are sorry for your loss. We offer our sincere condolences,” the relative said.

Ephraim, 27, was found dead in a drain in Caye Mange, Gros Islet on June 21, 2017. He had marks of violence all over his body.

Daniel was yesterday charged for his murder.

The relative said she is concerned that the comments on social media is “only making matters worse”. She said people are commenting that Ephraim deserved to die and that Daniel should be set free.

She said she does not condone any form of violence and is concerned that such comments can lead to unnecessary retaliation. She said it also adds more pain to Ephraim’s grieving family.

“I just want to let you know that we do not agree or condone anything that is being said on social media,” she said.

According to the relative, people should allow the justice system to do it’s job instead of playing the role of judge and executioner.

The relative is fearful for the safety of Daniel’s children and relatives.

“The comments on social media are fanning the flames. We are concerned for Lester’s innocent children and family. We are fearful for their safety. We are appealing to Ike Ephraim’s friends, associates and family to let the justice sytem do its course. We want to stress that we feel the pain of Ike’s family. It is never easy when we lose loved ones regardless of what life people they claimed to have lived. One life lost is one too many.

“We pray for Lester and we also pray for Ike and family. No one is the winner in this situation, we are both grieving families and we want everyone to understand that,”the relative added.