BREAKING NEWS: Relative of Lester Daniel offers “sincere condolences” to Ike’s family and friends

A relative of murder accused Lester Daniel has offered her “sincere condolences” to the family of Ike Ephraim.
Speaking exclusively to St. Lucia News Online (SNO) Tuesday evening, the relative, who prefers not to be identified out of safety concerns, said no one deserves to die in the manner Ephraim did.
The relative said though she feels sorry for Daniel, she feels even worse for the victim’s family.
“From the bottom of my heart we are sorry for your loss. We offer our sincere condolences,” the relative said.
Ephraim, 27, was found dead in a drain in Caye Mange, Gros Islet on June 21, 2017. He had marks of violence all over his body.
Daniel was yesterday charged for his murder.
The relative said she is concerned that the comments on social media is “only making matters worse”. She said people are commenting that Ephraim deserved to die and that Daniel should be set free.
She said she does not condone any form of violence and is concerned that such comments can lead to unnecessary retaliation. She said it also adds more pain to Ephraim’s grieving family.
“I just want to let you know that we do not agree or condone anything that is being said on social media,” she said.
According to the relative, people should allow the justice system to do it’s job instead of playing the role of judge and executioner.
The relative is fearful for the safety of Daniel’s children and relatives.
“The comments on social media are fanning the flames. We are concerned for Lester’s innocent children and family. We are fearful for their safety. We are appealing to Ike Ephraim’s friends, associates and family to let the justice sytem do its course. We want to stress that we feel the pain of Ike’s family. It is never easy when we lose loved ones regardless of what life people they claimed to have lived. One life lost is one too many.
“We pray for Lester and we also pray for Ike and family. No one is the winner in this situation, we are both grieving families and we want everyone to understand that,”the relative added.
How yall saying he shouldn't be murdered like that it was too horrendous and all. When bad man doing their killings and beatings you think they saying oh let me not go all out, let me have pashal and all that. No way badman, goons, mobs, shooters and whatever they call themselves go all out and do all what comes to their minds and hands. Yall forgetting the middle day shootings, the rapes, murders and choppings. When badness is your game and art anything they give you in it shall be accepted. That's why if you don't want them meaning your family members to die so make sure they stay far from badness ok. Stop being hypocritical cause it eh taking us nowhere. The life you live is the live you die by. You want man to say wait a minute while they are killing them to be less aggressive or gruesome because of how the family and friends feel. No way it happening hard, fast, sometimes slow and rash. So the only way to escape them kind of murders is to warn your children to stay away from this lifestyle cause it eh have no benefits for yall not even a pension plan. And if they eh want to hear then you the parent take a life insurance plan on that ass. You must benefit from it in a rush.
Maybe the accused knew that it would either be him or act in this manner. But either ways its a sad situatuon.
But some fellas out there need to know every bad dog will be killed through fear. They need to be real and realised that every man has his own mind.
I strongly believe the accused would be the victim if he didn't stand his grounds. My take.
I simply hope...good sense come to prevail. And there is no retaliation, well said ....let peace reign.
It really hurt me to see my friend die this was and was even worst againg to see my friend did the act . Lord they are both like family to me and you alone know how I am feeling right now. Family friends if both parties I pray to Hod we all can find some peace in this teeing times 😥😥
Oh well no one is a winner but provocation can turn you from man to beast, selfdefence can be deadly ,survival of the fittest can be a factor, who knows let get the facts and not be the judge and the jury . It look like an unfortunate situation that led to the death I think it could have been either way.
Such a sad situation.... I'm touched to know that are still good people on this island. It takes much courage to speak those words. I pray that God grants both families the added courage needed to go through this difficult time in their lives.
I feel the pain for both families, prayers going out to both. The devil was very busy that night and it took control of everyone involved. I wished that Lester stop when he hit once, twice, three times. As much of a bad person someone is they do not deserve to die in the manner that Ike was murdered.
