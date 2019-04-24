Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: ‘Rayneau driver’ in critical condition after truck plunges down precipice (+video)

By SNO Staff
April 24, 2019

(SNO) — A man is in critical condition after the truck he was driving Wednesday afternoon plunged down a precipice off the “top” of the Barre de l’Isle, according to emergency officials.

The Dennery Fire Station received the call at 4:45 p.m.

When ambulance arrived, the driver, an employee of the Rayneau Gajadhar-owned RG Group of Companies, was met outside the truck, emergency officials said.

It is not clear if the driver, the lone occupant, was thrown from the truck when it toppled, or public-spirited citizens removed him from the wreckage, or he moved himself.

The truck was carrying sand when it overturned, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available. Below is a video obtained showing the aftermath of the accident.

