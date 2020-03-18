BREAKING NEWS: Prime Minister Allen Chastanet tests negative for coronavirus

Share This On:

Pin 1K Shares

(SNO) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, who went into self-isolation Tuesday morning after reportedly feeling sick, has received good news: he does not have the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The prime minister’s wife, Raquel DuBoulay-Chastanet, disclosed in a post on her Facebook profile late Tuesday evening that her husband tested negative for the dreaded virus, and requires rest.

“Hello again everyone, thanks for all your kind concern and prayers. Good news. Allen has tested negative for coronavirus but is exhausted and needs a little rest,” she wrote.

Despite being exhausted, Du Boulay said her husband may still report for work — though she is confident he will be ready for work sooner than later

The First Lady encouraged everyone to be safe and protect each other while thanking everyone, on behalf of her husband, for their expression of care.

“Please everyone try to be safe and to protect those around us. Allen has asked me to thank all those who have reached out to us and to reassure everyone he will be up and around in no time. I know I will have a hard job keeping him home tomorrow but the CMO has offered to come and help me so I am in good hands. Good night all,” she added.

The news comes after a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister’s disclosed that Chastanet “was as of this [Tuesday] morning feeling unwell and in accordance with the established protocols went into self-quarantine”.

The Office said the prime minister immediately stayed away from all of his meetings and engagements.

To date, Saint Lucian health authorities have confirmed two positive cases on island.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected close to 200,000 people world, claiming over 7,000 lives in the process.

( 0 ) ( 0 )