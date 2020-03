BREAKING NEWS: Positive coronavirus cases in Dominica rise to 11 from seven

(St. Lucia News Online) — Dominica on Wednesday confirmed 11 cases of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is a rise from seven reported on Tuesday.

This is according to National Epidemiologist, Dr Shalauddin Ahmed.

He said all the positive cases are in isolation.

“Ten of the 11 cases are from one location,” he explained.

More coming up.

