BREAKING NEWS: Positive cases of coronavirus rocket to seven in Dominica

Share This On:

Pin 121 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — Dominica reported five more coronavirus cases on Tuesday evening.

This brings to seven the total of positive cases on the island.

Dominica reported its first case on Sunday.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday evening.

He said the island’s ports will be closed to non residents from Thursday.

Non essential gatherings should include no more than ten people.

More information soon.

( 0 ) ( 0 )