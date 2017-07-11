BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating alleged robbery and rape incident on Sunny Acres beach

A couple in their early 20’s was last evening abducted by about three masked gunmen, taken to the Sunny Acres beach where they were robbed, the male victim severely beaten and his girlfrend raped, relatives have told St. Lucia News Online (SNO).

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Monday, July 10.

According to relatives, the couple had just left the supermarket in Sunny acres and were heading home on a motorcycle when a car pulled in front of them in the vicinity of the overhead bridge, forcing them to stop.

Several masked gunmen exited the vehicle, approached the couple, knocked the male victim unconscious and grabbed the female who tried to escape, relatives said.

The couple were transported in the car to the Sunny Acres beach where the men continued to beat the male victim who was barely conscious.

The relatives further told SNO that the bandits then stripped the couple naked and relieved them of cash, cell phones and other personal items.

The female was raped by one of the men.

Relatives said the men used duct tape to bound the hands and feet of the couple.

“They wrapped his face, neck with duct tape…. they were going to kill them… drown them in the sea… she begged for their lives,” one relative told SNO.

After the culprits left, the girlfriend managed to free herself, used some of the clothes left on the beach to wrap themselves up, left the area and sought help from passers-by.

Initially no one wanted to stop to help because they were half-naked, the relative said.

Eventually a male motorist stopped and the female victim requested to be taken to a relative who then called the police.

The couple was taken to hospital.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident but police are investigating.