COURTS
COURTS
BREAKING NEWS: Police investigate discovery of body in Choiseul

By SNO Staff
July 1, 2017
Body Bag - Death Exhibition

An elderly man who was found dead in Mongouge, Choiseul on Friday morning, June 30, is believed to have slipped and fell down a precipice, according to relatives and law enforcement sources.

Reports are that 78-year-old Gabriel Johnny left home around 8:30 Friday morning to cut wood to make charcoal but never returned home on time.

His brother reportedly discovered his body around 5 p.m. the same day with injuries to the back of his head and a swollen right eye.

Relatives said the area where Johnny worked is near a precipice with a lot of rocks below.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
One comment

  1. Quincy Anderson
    July 1, 2017 at 5:09 PM

    Wow very sad condolences to the family.

