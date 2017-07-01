BREAKING NEWS: Police investigate discovery of body in Choiseul

An elderly man who was found dead in Mongouge, Choiseul on Friday morning, June 30, is believed to have slipped and fell down a precipice, according to relatives and law enforcement sources.

Reports are that 78-year-old Gabriel Johnny left home around 8:30 Friday morning to cut wood to make charcoal but never returned home on time.

His brother reportedly discovered his body around 5 p.m. the same day with injuries to the back of his head and a swollen right eye.

Relatives said the area where Johnny worked is near a precipice with a lot of rocks below.

Police are investigating.