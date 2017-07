Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

A pedestrian is reportedly in critical condition after being hit by a motorcycle in Leslie Land, Castries Sunday evening, July 9.

Details are sketchy at this time, however, according to information received by our newsroom, the pedestrian was transported to hospital by a police vehicle before the ambulance arrived.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.