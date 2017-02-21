BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian hit by truck

A 51-year-old pedestrian was hit by a truck on Darling Road, Castries around 7 p.m. today (Tuesday), officials have said.
The victim, Martin Williams, was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance in serious condition, officials said.
He reportedly sustained injuries to his head, chest and left arm.
Williams was reportedly heading into city central by foot when he was struck, an eyewitness said.
Meanwhile, in another traffic accident, two persons on a motorcycle sustained injuries when their vehicle ran into an Escudo sports utility vehicle around 8 p.m. yesterday. The condition of the injured are not known.
A witness told St. Lucia News Online that the driver of the Escudo appeared “stunned” from the impact, but was not injured.
We need more police men or women on bikes to drive up and down the busy roads especially John Compton highway to Gros Islet, The Morne and The Millennium highway. The police will be able to the control traffic and to avoid accidents.
All we need to do is To take our time ,people we cannot drive to Martinique nor st Vincent, OK especially tomorrow happened independent (38)