BREAKING NEWS: One injured, one arrested, firearm recovered after Gros Islet shooting

(SNO) — A shooting incident in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet on Wednesday night has left one male individual nursing a gunshot wound and another behind bars, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. The wound is not considered life-threatening, according to sources.

Another male individual was arrested shortly after the shooting when police caught him in possession of a 3.80 firearm with 10 rounds of ammunition, sources said.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m.

“Some guys went out, fired shots at some people,” said one source. “The police was in the area and responded. They got the guy leaving the area. When he was searched the firearm was recovered; 3.80 (spent) shells was recovered on the scene.”

This shooting incident occurred about eight hours after the bullet-riddled lifeless body of Dominican national, Eric E. Charles, 46, was discovered in Latille, Micoud.

