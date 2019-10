One dead in Soufriere shooting

One male is dead and at least one other person injured following a shooting incident in Soufriere early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m.

The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

Reports indicate that the shooting occurred during an altercation at a community event.

Two persons sustained wounds and one died at a hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

