BREAKING NEWS: One dead in Guyana plane crash

By News Room
February 21, 2019

(NEWS ROOM) — A single-engine aircraft on Thursday crash landed at the Eteringbang airstrip in Region Seven, reportedly exploding and killing the pilot onboard.

Residents in the area reported that the single aircraft was noticed flying at a low level over the Cuyuni River before it crashed and exploded.

The pilot has been identified as Randy Liverpool but it is unclear whether he was travelling alone.

Residents are said to be heading to the site of the crash.

Details will be provided as it becomes available.

