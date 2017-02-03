BOSL
BOSL

UPDATED: Fatal accident victim identified

By SNO Staff
February 3, 2017

DEAD: Mandella Henry

One man is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a blue Daihatsu Terios on Micoud Street, Castries just after midnight, has succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

The motorcycle, with  two persons on board, was travelling on Chisel Street when it ran into the front passenger door of the Terios, that was travelling on Micoud Street, around 12:25 a.m., officials said.

The two persons on the motorcyle were “seriously injured” and were transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance but one Mandella Henry of Ciceron, Castries died while receiving treatment, officials said.

One helmet was reportedly recovered from the scene of the accident.

The driver of the Terios was not injured.

This is the second fatal traffic accident for 2017.

The first road fatalilty occurred on Monday, Jan. 30, after 7 p.m., when Zane Philip, 22, of L’Anse Road, Castries was hit by a truck on the Sans Souci Bridge, John Compton Highway in Castries.
5 comments

  1. Lucian abroad
    February 3, 2017 at 10:49 AM

    RIP MANDEL. U WILL BE MISSED

  2. Pay coucoun ou
    February 3, 2017 at 9:58 AM

    R.i.P mandell hold on cuzz

  3. g.w
    February 3, 2017 at 9:04 AM

    smh thats the habbit of when it after hours just speed down the intersections because they have the notion that it is late so you wont get no other vehicle on the road and they dont stop at the stop signs or slow down where they have to at certain intersections i have seen it happen many times.

    • Unkown
      February 3, 2017 at 10:58 AM

      That is so true but yet they wanna blame the uwp party smh lucians heads jus hard they refuse to follow signs

    • Anonymous
      February 3, 2017 at 11:02 AM

      Basically them men just cut across, cuz if the terios on micoud st he has the right of way. It could 2am in the morning and I'm driving in town even if I have the right of way I still slow down and stop at all intersection I am just paranoided that something like that will happen

