BREAKING NEWS: One dead, another injured in Chaussee shooting

Share This On:

(SNO) – Police are investigating the death of a man and the injuring of another during a shooting on Chaussee Road, Castries on Friday night (Dec. 7) about 8 p.m.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of their immediate relatives.

The incident comes after the shooting of Bois Patat resident Johnny Jeffers on Chaussee Road during the day on Friday.

Jeffers, who sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder, believed he was hit by a stray bullet. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Also on Friday, two males sustained injuries in a shooting in Sunbilt. One of the victims, identified as Cannis Smith, was killed in the incident.