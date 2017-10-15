BREAKING NEWS: One confirmed dead in Dennery accident (+video)

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that one person has died as a result of Saturday night’s multiple-car accident accident in Dennery.
The deceased has been identified as Jimmy Antoine, 44, of Grand Ravine, Dennery.
At least two other persons sustained injuries: Demetrius La Corbiniere, 52, who complained of chest pains and Andrew Charlery, 56, who complained of pain to his head and arms. They were transported to hospital via ambulance.
The accident occurred after 7 p.m. and involved at least three vehicles, including a minibus.
According to sources, Antoine was the driver of a white car (PB5932) which spun out of control and collided head-on with a minibus. It is unclear how other vehicle(s) were involved.
Antoine was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated from the wreckage by first responders and with the assistance of public-spirited residents.
This incident brings the number of road fatalities recorded for the year 2017 to 12.
Ppl need to drive not only for themselves bit for everyone on our roads. Also everyone is always in a hurry to get where they're going sometimes never to reach we must learn to take our time. And stop tailgating others. I'm not saying that this is the reason why 4 vehicles were involved but drivers like to ride other bumpers too much. In too many cases I see someone trying to overtake another vehicle and the riding the vehicle in from on them bumper when I know that they learnt just like me that to overtake u need to drop back a bit to see what's ahead of you. Condolences to the guys family and I hope that the other persons involved pulls through
sorry to hear
Very sad my people,my people, my people,take time on our roads,SLOW DOWN.My condolences go out to the families of this tragedy.and St.lucia put a little more lighting on our roads,SLOW DOWN share the roads with you'll people,and the road not finishing my people.
Isn't it strange that 90% of accidents involve minibuses. RIP.
Strange someone would say such because that's false news
Being involved in an accident doesn't mean that you caused the accident..stop reading into stuff that's not there..the article states that the car spun out of control and collided with the minibus
.THAT'S IT! ..with u and ur 90% Bs..And FYI if u say its 90%.. it's 90% because persons still use it as a method of transportation!! You to bright!!!
They said it was a minibus not an omnibus it has no m plate don't jump into conclusions
May he rest in peace.