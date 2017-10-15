BREAKING NEWS: One confirmed dead in Dennery accident (+video)

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that one person has died as a result of Saturday night’s multiple-car accident accident in Dennery.

The deceased has been identified as Jimmy Antoine, 44, of Grand Ravine, Dennery.

At least two other persons sustained injuries: Demetrius La Corbiniere, 52, who complained of chest pains and Andrew Charlery, 56, who complained of pain to his head and arms. They were transported to hospital via ambulance.

The accident occurred after 7 p.m. and involved at least three vehicles, including a minibus.

According to sources, Antoine was the driver of a white car (PB5932) which spun out of control and collided head-on with a minibus. It is unclear how other vehicle(s) were involved.

Antoine was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated from the wreckage by first responders and with the assistance of public-spirited residents.

This incident brings the number of road fatalities recorded for the year 2017 to 12.