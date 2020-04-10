BREAKING NEWS: One brother dead, another injured in Vieux Fort crash (videos and photos)

(St. Lucia News Online) — It’s Good Friday, but not a good one for the Eugene family in Morne Cayenne, Vieux Fort. That’s because a motor vehicle accident Thursday evening (April 9) robbed them of one of their family members and almost took the life of another.

A head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man, identified as Lee Eugene, and left his brother, 30-yar-old Gray Lee, in serious condition.

Both brothers were on the motorcycle. Lee was reportedly the driver and Gray, the pillion rider.

The Crash Hall and Vieux Fort fire stations responded at 6:55 p.m., an official told St. Lucia News Online.

The motorcycle was completely destroyed. It ended up under the car which also received extensive damages.

A fire official said the driver of the car escaped serious injuries and reportedly took himself to the hospital for medical checkup.

Videos uploaded to social media show one of the brothers, believed to be Lee, lying facedown and motionless on the road, surrounded by curious onlookers, while his brother, Gary, was being attended to by an emergency medical technician.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately clear.

More on this developing story later.