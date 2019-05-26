BREAKING NEWS: Nanthan out, Charles back in charge of Windwards Cricket

Share This On:

Pin +1 9 Shares

Dr. Kishore Shallow, vice-president of Cricket West Indies (CWI), and president of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, has been installed as president of the Windward Islands Cricket Board of Control (WICBC).

The WICBC met this weekend in Saint Lucia with the election of a president and vice-president top of the agenda.

The 35-year-old Shallow was unchallenged for the presidency as long-time president Emmanuel Nanthan opted against attempting to retain his position. Nanthan last year stepped down as president of the Dominica Cricket Association.

Earlier this year, he was beaten by Shallow in a contest for the vice-presidency of CWI. So Shallow now holds office at three levels of regional cricket, whilst Nanthan now holds none.

There was no change, however, in the WICBC vice-presidency. Saint Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) president Julian Charles did not face the anticipated challenge from Grenada Cricket Association president, Dwain Gill.

Charles, who remains a CWI director, now alongside Gill, will face local elections later this year. He, Charles, has been president of the SLNCA since 2009. Charles has also been installed as chairman of the Windward Islands Volcanoes professional franchise.

Following the weekend meeting, alternate CWI directors are Patrick Felix and one-time West Indies T20 player, Miles Bascombe.

Selectors are Steve Mohorn (chairman), Roland Wilkinson, Greg Wilson, and Trevor Shillingford.

WICBC treasurer is Dougal James, and secretary, Kezron Walters.

( 1 ) ( 0 )