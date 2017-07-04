Advertisement
COURTS
BREAKING NEWS: Multiple injuries after bus overturns (see video)

By SNO Staff
July 4, 2017
The authorities have reported multiple injuries after a “staff bus” carrying casino workers overturned on the Vide Boutielle Highway in the wee hours of this morning, July 4, 2017.

According to officials, the minibus, registration #M1, was heading in the direction of Castries with casino workers when it overturned near the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School.

All the persons on the bus – about 10 – were transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance.

The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to eyewitnesses.

Emergency officials received the report at 1:47 a.m.

 

 

