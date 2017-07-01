BREAKING NEWS: Motorcyclist dies in Praslin accident

A male motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a car in Praslin early this morning, according to law enforcement sources.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Marlan Jacob aka Yellow of Mon Repos.
Reports are that Jacob was riding northbound when he collided with a southbound car (PK5083) near Freegate.
Crews from the Dennery Fire Station and Micoud Fire Station responded to the report about 12:55 a.m.
Jacob was transported via ambulance to St. Jude Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Dennery Police Station is investigating.
Sad thing is the dead man cannot gv his version of the story.
Wow. Another sad story. We mourn another young life.
We need to take it easy on the road guys. Whatever it is we're rushing to....always remember that we will die and live it there .
In other words it will always be there.
My sincere condolences to the families and friends of this young man
R I p poor jab rider's please take your time
Too many deaths on those roads. What can be done to prevent/reduce it?
Drive and ride within the speed limit and on your side of the road. Simple.
Vitalis if you have nothing Good to say then shut up. You make it sound like its only motocyclist are to be blamed for accidents, like they are the most reckless riders. Don't be foolish, the driver may have been the one who was wrong. And these drivers have no respect for motorcyclist. You make it sound like riding a motorcycle is bad. Rip young man
Bike too powerful, rider inexperienced, probably not wearing a helmet. Happens too often, sad.
No no no is not the license..is the voodoo which make them win their seats that worning...pray for our children. My condolences to the family.
This coutry is in Satans hands.Lord please take charge.My condolences to the young mans family.
RIP Marlon
Jus pure recklessness
Whaa mob...
Is something wrong with the issuing of licences to young motorcyclists, that they are not "vetted" properly?....I wonder? Or might it be a road safety & lack-of-policing issue? So many young hot-heads are giving up their lives and endangering others in exchange for a dangerous and thrilling ride or because they do not want to wait or simply because they want to show-off. This is lamentable. It's a shame. ...And the parents/family/relatives you are not hearing anything about their input into these young motorcyclists' safety when their bikes are up and running. You only hear of their sympathy and excuses when these youngsters get into trouble or injure/kill someone or themselves gets killed or injured. How many motorcycle related deaths have we had this year? Should this area not be reviewed again to keep these numbers down?
car looks like its on wrong side of road
Blah ba blah blah blah.....is all ur saying!
seriously where have you ever heard of someone having to be " vetted " to get a motorcycle licence? If you are not privy to the facts or details of the accident just keep your comments to yourself. St.Lucians just always want to comment. Sometimes remaining silent is best especially when you start the name calling and generalizing everyone. RIP Marlon
REST IN PERFECT PEACE! ............ gone too soon..... guide and protect his daughter give the family strength .... my condolences to your people ... BE STRONG .....
Rip malo... Too young to go so soon... will miss you yellow! May God take care of your daughter.