BREAKING NEWS: Motorcyclist dies in Praslin accident

A male motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a car in Praslin early this morning, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Marlan Jacob aka Yellow of Mon Repos.

Reports are that Jacob was riding northbound when he collided with a southbound car (PK5083) near Freegate.

Crews from the Dennery Fire Station and Micoud Fire Station responded to the report about 12:55 a.m.

Jacob was transported via ambulance to St. Jude Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Dennery Police Station is investigating.











