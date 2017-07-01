Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
BOSL
Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: Motorcyclist dies in Praslin accident

By SNO Staff
July 1, 2017
Share422
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 422

acciA male motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a car in Praslin early this morning, according to law enforcement sources.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Marlan Jacob aka Yellow of Mon Repos.

Reports are that Jacob was riding northbound when he collided with a southbound car (PK5083) near Freegate.

Crews from the Dennery Fire Station and Micoud Fire Station responded to the report about 12:55 a.m.

Jacob was transported via ambulance to St. Jude Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Dennery Police Station is investigating.

Jacob

Jacob

19647936_384426908620661_2119469957_o
19648298_384426918620660_246517124_o
19650025_384426925287326_1064804443_o
19650190_384426885287330_877120905_o
19650229_384426901953995_1378463721_o
19688636_384426891953996_590321177_o

(10)(7)
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 comments

  1. wow
    July 1, 2017 at 5:11 PM

    Sad thing is the dead man cannot gv his version of the story.

    (1)(4)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    July 1, 2017 at 2:12 PM

    Wow. Another sad story. We mourn another young life.
    We need to take it easy on the road guys. Whatever it is we're rushing to....always remember that we will die and live it there .
    In other words it will always be there.
    My sincere condolences to the families and friends of this young man

    (4)(0)
    Reply
  3. That's wisdom
    July 1, 2017 at 1:40 PM

    R I p poor jab rider's please take your time

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  4. Anonymous
    July 1, 2017 at 1:20 PM

    Too many deaths on those roads. What can be done to prevent/reduce it?

    (0)(1)
    Reply
  5. Kim
    July 1, 2017 at 12:27 PM

    Vitalis if you have nothing Good to say then shut up. You make it sound like its only motocyclist are to be blamed for accidents, like they are the most reckless riders. Don't be foolish, the driver may have been the one who was wrong. And these drivers have no respect for motorcyclist. You make it sound like riding a motorcycle is bad. Rip young man

    (7)(1)
    Reply
  6. Johnny Fartypants
    July 1, 2017 at 12:01 PM

    Bike too powerful, rider inexperienced, probably not wearing a helmet. Happens too often, sad.

    (1)(1)
    Reply
  7. Anonymous
    July 1, 2017 at 11:56 AM

    No no no is not the license..is the voodoo which make them win their seats that worning...pray for our children. My condolences to the family.

    (3)(4)
    Reply
  8. Anonymous
    July 1, 2017 at 11:52 AM

    This coutry is in Satans hands.Lord please take charge.My condolences to the young mans family.

    (2)(1)
    Reply
  9. Anonymous
    July 1, 2017 at 11:32 AM

    RIP Marlon

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  10. Pirate
    July 1, 2017 at 11:21 AM

    Whaa mob...

    (2)(0)
    Reply
  11. Vitalis.
    July 1, 2017 at 11:19 AM

    Is something wrong with the issuing of licences to young motorcyclists, that they are not "vetted" properly?....I wonder? Or might it be a road safety & lack-of-policing issue? So many young hot-heads are giving up their lives and endangering others in exchange for a dangerous and thrilling ride or because they do not want to wait or simply because they want to show-off. This is lamentable. It's a shame. ...And the parents/family/relatives you are not hearing anything about their input into these young motorcyclists' safety when their bikes are up and running. You only hear of their sympathy and excuses when these youngsters get into trouble or injure/kill someone or themselves gets killed or injured. How many motorcycle related deaths have we had this year? Should this area not be reviewed again to keep these numbers down?

    (25)(23)
    Reply
    • Anonymous
      July 1, 2017 at 1:09 PM

      car looks like its on wrong side of road

      (1)(1)
      Reply
    • Anonymous
      July 1, 2017 at 1:31 PM

      Blah ba blah blah blah.....is all ur saying!

      (1)(1)
      Reply
    • MK
      July 1, 2017 at 3:47 PM

      seriously where have you ever heard of someone having to be " vetted " to get a motorcycle licence? If you are not privy to the facts or details of the accident just keep your comments to yourself. St.Lucians just always want to comment. Sometimes remaining silent is best especially when you start the name calling and generalizing everyone. RIP Marlon

      (4)(1)
      Reply
  12. chrisy dont
    July 1, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    REST IN PERFECT PEACE! ............ gone too soon..... guide and protect his daughter give the family strength .... my condolences to your people ... BE STRONG .....

    (11)(0)
    Reply
  13. Ti
    July 1, 2017 at 10:37 AM

    Rip malo... Too young to go so soon... will miss you yellow! May God take care of your daughter.

    (15)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.