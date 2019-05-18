Motorcyclist battling for life after Balata road accident

Share This On:

Relatives of a motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a road accident in Balata Saturday morning (May 18) is calling on the public to donate blood.

According to reports reaching St. Lucia News Online, a vehicle, driven by Eden Charlery of Balata, collided with Canzy Felix Walters’ motorcycle, between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Walters, a resident of Fond Assau, Babonneau, is currently in Victoria Hospital and in need of blood transfusion, according to posts by his relatives on social media.

Soleil Walters wrote: “Hey Everyone !! “I require your assistance with the public as my family is in distress right now ..

Recently my loving cousin “Canzy” was involved in a vehicular accident recently and is currently in a critical condition. On behalf of the Walter/Felix family if it won’t be too much trouble for you to humbly make way to the Victoria Hospital as soon as possible to donate some blood for his Blood transfusion. You can contact via Facebook Kizzy First-Lady for more information. Please if possible take some time off to help! And contact the number on the flyer below. PLEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAASSSSSEEEEEEEEE! ANY BLOOD TYPE !!!!!”

The victim’s sister also posted a similar appeal on Facebook.

The Babonneau Police Station responded to the accident.

More to follow later

