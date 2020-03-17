Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: St. Lucia PM Allen Chastanet self-quarantined, tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) *** National Day of Prayer planned *** At least three major Saint Lucia hotels to close: PM *** Saint Lucians stranded in Martinique due to closure of ferry service*** Express des Iles cancels all services due to coronavirus *** Double murder in Bexon *** Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

BREAKING NEWS: Montserrat confirms first coronavirus case

Author: Jeevan Robinson
March 17, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share295
295 Shares

(MNIALIVE.COM) — Montserrat today confirmed its first case of coronavirus/COVID -19 during a press conference held with officials from the island’s Ministry of Health.

The news was delivered by Minister of Health, Hon Charles Kirnon who stated that of the three suspected cases sent abroad for testing one was returned positive. That individual is now under quarantine.

Other persons are currently in quarantine, according to Ministry of Health officials, but the exact number was not revealed.

Kirnon also stated that public health UK has been working with his Ministry on the COVID-19 situation on Montserrat, and a list of equipment and other help that will be needed has been made and submitted to the British government.

The message from Montserrat’s Ministry of Health to the general public now that COVID-19 has been confirmed on Montserrat is to stay vigilant; practice social distancing — at least two meters if persons exhibit signs of cold, cough, flu. Practice good hygiene, and to stay away from public gatherings.

A flu clinic to be opened from tomorrow on the island, stated Ministry officials.

More details to come via MNI Media as it becomes available.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share295
295 Shares

Headline News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.