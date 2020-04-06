Don't Miss

Only bakeries will open Monday to provide delivery service — Saint Lucia officials

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
April 5, 2020

(St. Lucia News Online) — The 24-hour curfew that began on April 1, 2020, to combat COVID-19 in Saint Lucia remains in effect on Monday, April 6, 2020, despite several new developments — some of which will take place from Tuesday, April 7, 2020, under a revised curfew schedule.

Bakeries will open only to provide delivery service.

Supermarkets, mini-marts, distributors of food items, gas stations, and cooking gas sellers are allowed to open only to restock shelves.

Banks will also be allowed to replenish their ATMs as well as do other in-house necessities on Monday.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George made the announcement during a live broadcast to the nation on Sunday evening, April 5, 2020.

On Tuesday, the public will be allowed to shop for groceries or medicine while wearing masks and practicing social distancing under a revised curfew (SEE DETAILS IN THIS REPORT).

The officials encouraged Saint Lucians to remain at home and respect the curfew which is still in effect, in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Fourteen cases have been confirmed in Saint Lucia to date. There have been no deaths.

 

