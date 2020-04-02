Mini marts, shops, bakeries to open April 2 and April 6; farming given green light

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — In its continued efforts surrounding the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Saint Lucia government has made adjustments to the 24-hour seven-day curfew, which will now see a limited number of essential services being opened to the public today (Thursday, April 2) and next Monday, April 6.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet revealed this in a Facebook post just a minute before midnight on Wednesday, April 1, while advising persons to continue to practice social distancing and to wear masks in public if they have masks.

Hours before that he had announced an immediate total shutdown of the island in which persons were only permitted to leave their homes for medical emergencies and with written permission from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) to conduct essential services.

Now, Prime Minister Chastanet said mini-marts and community/small shops will be allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 12 noon today, Thursday, April 2 and Monday, April 6, 2020,

He added that bakeries will also be allowed to open today, Thursday, April 2 and Monday, April 6 from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wholesalers and delivery activities will also be given some green light.

According to the authorities, if they choose to operate, and upon request, they can restock small shops and minimarts on Friday, April 3, 2020, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Farmers are allowed to maintain their farms daily from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Six gas stations will be allowed to serve only essential service providers and persons with passes from NEMO from 6 a.m. to 12 noon. They are Cool Breeze in Soufriere; Southern Taxi in Vieux Fort; No 1 Service Station in Vieux Fort; Ken’s Service Station in Micoud; North South Petrol Station on Chaussee Road, Castries; and Super Serv Petrol Station in Bois D’Orange, Gros Islet.

Other developments:

– Financial institutions will provide only online services

– Electricity and water companies will commence full operations, providing production, operations, repairs and maintenance services.

– There will be no collection of bulky waste, however, the authorities will allow one waste collection per community.

Saint Lucia has, to date, has recorded 13 positive cases of COVID-19, and no death. Of those cases, one person has recovered and two others were repatriated. However, the prime minister said Wednesday that based on current trends, up to 132 persons in Saint Lucia could be infected by April 14, 2020.

