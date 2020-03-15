Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia extends travel restrictions, prohibits entry of cruise vessels *** Saint Lucia confirms its second case of coronavirus COVID-19 *** Saint Lucia closes all educational institutions *** Saint Lucia establishes coronavirus hotline *** COVID–19 forces cancellation of Saint Lucia Jazz 2020 and Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party

BREAKING NEWS: Martinique reports first coronavirus death; positive cases jump to 15

By SNO Staff
March 15, 2020

(SNO)- The neighboring French island of Martinique on Sunday reported it’s first coronavirus-related death and said positive cases for the dreaded virus have jumped to 15.

News website, La 1ère, reported that the deceased is an 80-year-old woman who lived in the south of Martinique.

She had been in physical contact with a family member who had taken a cruise by sea days earlier.

She was hospitalized after she displayed symptoms of the virus.

Her relatives have been instructed to remain confined at home.

Also on Sunday afternoon, the L’Agence de Santé Publique announced that positive cases for the virus in Martinique now stand at 15 from 10 on Saturday, March 14.

