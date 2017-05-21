BREAKING NEWS: Marigot shooting victim dies

A man who was shot in the head early Sunday morning (May 21) has died, reliable police sources have said.
Chrishna Wilson, who is in his 30s, was reportedly outside a bar after midnight when two masked men fired shots in his direction.
He sustained a wound to his forehead and was in an unconscious state but “breathing heavily” when ambulance arrived, according to an eyewitness.
Wilson reportedly passed away while in the Intensive Care Unit of Victoria Hospital this afternoon.
Wilson had lived in Canada for a number of years and recently returned to St. Lucia after a visit to Martinique, according to reports.
The motive for the shooting is not clear.
This is the 23rd homicide for the year.
He that keepeth his tongue pereserveth his life....you live by the gun you die by it.
Wah de man jus come down u no dem ppl uck up gaza
Smh not badman role they want to play stealing and robbing people and killing people.
You did ur share in St Lucia people wanted to kill u they send u Canada u still doing papishow in the people country.these goons that get mate could not wait for him to reach here.
All old vieux neg in marigot getting wiped out one by one sooner or later, watch how they murder agony like a dog by the road.
I never forget the day mate and coco boy try to rob me and when they do their thing is Canada their parents sending them and hide
Im sorry im not the wisest guy but I know for a fact every action has a reaction and nobody will want to shoot at somebody and Target them for no reason it's obvious he must have done something. Just like that somebody will leave there house after midnight mask up and shoot at u come on man! At the same time it doesn't make the gun men right no matter the reason they just might have made there right turn to a wrong and to the family accept my sympathy I believe st.lucia can go back to the way it was when I used to leave my house open I go and come back.
U W P WAS IN POWER WHEN KILLINGS WAS OUT OF CONTROL, NOW THEY ARE BACK IN POWER AND KILLINGS ARE OUT OF CONTROL CONTROL. AM I RIGHT OR AM I WRONG.
Country of bloody murder(er)s. 2 more to make it a round average of 5 a month. That murder-death-kill syndrome must go deeper than up- bringing. Many children have ignorant cutlass- wielding parents on both sides. Woodsmen & woodswomen!!
The Bible says: In the last days, it shall be as in the time of Noah, iniquity shall abound worldwide. My people turn away before it's too late! Take heed!
Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord!
"Bible!", my foot! They are not hanging then instantly.
Get a life! All fiction!
Wow life must go on
IkR
Metal boy ..you were in toronto playing badman role now your time come ..you and ... and dat bollocks fella --- up fellas life in toronto ...god dont sleep ..the cord always has an end......
He was no badman
Are you the one coming on news to say he was a good boy?
lol they always say that ...he was a good boy....sadly they never shot anyone else only him at the bar
Is that 22 homicides for the year? I lost count.
You know things getting bad when you lose count of these things.
Shot in the forehead criminals have a range somewhere on island.....lucians it's time we start to love live life
Could be point blank or ten feet away buddy...
Doe dig nothing.. DSH go overtake dat crime situation in St Lucia.. Not a word about crime from the government..
Shut ur ass everything is government and dsh.
Listen, when SLP was in power every crime was attributed to Kenny, Labour or Haitians. So keep calm and take ur siht! Don't be a hypocrite. Let's face it, the crime under this administration is unprecedented. And they refuse to address it. So hold your mudda... (put ur name)
Gutter mouth, I guess you will say something dirty in response.
Sick & ignorant