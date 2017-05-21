Advertisement
COURTS
BREAKING NEWS: Marigot shooting victim dies

By SNO Staff
May 21, 2017

18643739_10209271893306605_1027794609_nA man who was shot in the head early Sunday morning (May 21) has died, reliable police sources have said.

Chrishna Wilson, who is in his 30s, was reportedly outside a bar after midnight when two masked men fired shots in his direction.

He sustained a wound to his forehead and was in an unconscious state but “breathing heavily” when ambulance arrived, according to an eyewitness.

Wilson  reportedly passed away while in the Intensive Care Unit of Victoria Hospital this afternoon.

Wilson had lived in Canada for a number of years and recently returned to St. Lucia after a visit to Martinique, according to reports.

The motive for the shooting is not clear.

This is the 23rd homicide for the year.

 

23 comments

  1. Really????
    May 22, 2017 at 12:03 AM

    He that keepeth his tongue pereserveth his life....you live by the gun you die by it.

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Unruly
    May 21, 2017 at 9:24 PM

    Wah de man jus come down u no dem ppl uck up gaza

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. G.w
    May 21, 2017 at 8:45 PM

    Smh not badman role they want to play stealing and robbing people and killing people.

    You did ur share in St Lucia people wanted to kill u they send u Canada u still doing papishow in the people country.these goons that get mate could not wait for him to reach here.

    All old vieux neg in marigot getting wiped out one by one sooner or later, watch how they murder agony like a dog by the road.

    I never forget the day mate and coco boy try to rob me and when they do their thing is Canada their parents sending them and hide

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. Make sense
    May 21, 2017 at 8:44 PM

    Im sorry im not the wisest guy but I know for a fact every action has a reaction and nobody will want to shoot at somebody and Target them for no reason it's obvious he must have done something. Just like that somebody will leave there house after midnight mask up and shoot at u come on man! At the same time it doesn't make the gun men right no matter the reason they just might have made there right turn to a wrong and to the family accept my sympathy I believe st.lucia can go back to the way it was when I used to leave my house open I go and come back.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  5. straight SHOOTER
    May 21, 2017 at 8:06 PM

    U W P WAS IN POWER WHEN KILLINGS WAS OUT OF CONTROL, NOW THEY ARE BACK IN POWER AND KILLINGS ARE OUT OF CONTROL CONTROL. AM I RIGHT OR AM I WRONG.

    (1)(2)
    Reply
  6. Vitalis.
    May 21, 2017 at 7:37 PM

    Country of bloody murder(er)s. 2 more to make it a round average of 5 a month. That murder-death-kill syndrome must go deeper than up- bringing. Many children have ignorant cutlass- wielding parents on both sides. Woodsmen & woodswomen!!

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  7. Poor People Fed Up!
    May 21, 2017 at 7:14 PM

    The Bible says: In the last days, it shall be as in the time of Noah, iniquity shall abound worldwide. My people turn away before it's too late! Take heed!

    Let everything that hath breath praise the Lord!

    (12)(5)
    Reply
  8. Wawy
    May 21, 2017 at 7:02 PM

    Wow life must go on

    (1)(3)
    Reply
  9. righteous
    May 21, 2017 at 6:47 PM

    IkR

    (0)(2)
    Reply
  10. Buggz416758
    May 21, 2017 at 6:33 PM

    Metal boy ..you were in toronto playing badman role now your time come ..you and ... and dat bollocks fella --- up fellas life in toronto ...god dont sleep ..the cord always has an end......

    (15)(2)
    Reply
  11. Anonymous
    May 21, 2017 at 6:30 PM

    Is that 22 homicides for the year? I lost count.

    You know things getting bad when you lose count of these things.

    (7)(2)
    Reply
  12. Slim Ross
    May 21, 2017 at 6:19 PM

    Shot in the forehead criminals have a range somewhere on island.....lucians it's time we start to love live life

    (2)(3)
    Reply
  13. Molokoy
    May 21, 2017 at 6:15 PM

    Doe dig nothing.. DSH go overtake dat crime situation in St Lucia.. Not a word about crime from the government..

    (12)(11)
    Reply
    • ti lung.
      May 21, 2017 at 6:32 PM

      Shut ur ass everything is government and dsh.

      (16)(23)
      Reply
      • Relentless
        May 21, 2017 at 7:06 PM

        Listen, when SLP was in power every crime was attributed to Kenny, Labour or Haitians. So keep calm and take ur siht! Don't be a hypocrite. Let's face it, the crime under this administration is unprecedented. And they refuse to address it. So hold your mudda... (put ur name)

        (20)(25)
        Reply
      • Lucy
        May 21, 2017 at 7:13 PM

        Gutter mouth, I guess you will say something dirty in response.

        (1)(3)
        Reply
    • Anonymous
      May 21, 2017 at 7:10 PM

      Sick & ignorant

      (0)(2)
      Reply

Leave a Reply

