BREAKING NEWS: Marigot shooting victim dies

A man who was shot in the head early Sunday morning (May 21) has died, reliable police sources have said.

Chrishna Wilson, who is in his 30s, was reportedly outside a bar after midnight when two masked men fired shots in his direction.

He sustained a wound to his forehead and was in an unconscious state but “breathing heavily” when ambulance arrived, according to an eyewitness.

Wilson reportedly passed away while in the Intensive Care Unit of Victoria Hospital this afternoon.

Wilson had lived in Canada for a number of years and recently returned to St. Lucia after a visit to Martinique, according to reports.

The motive for the shooting is not clear.

This is the 23rd homicide for the year.