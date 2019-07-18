BREAKING NEWS: Man who stoned another man in viral Saint Lucia video arrested and charged

Don't Miss
By St. Lucia News Online
July 18, 2019

A man who was seen stoning a male senior citizen in a viral video in Saint Lucia last month has arrested and charged, police said. SEE VIDEO BELOW STORY

The suspect, identified as Roddy James, was charged with wounding and damage to property. police said

The news comes as a surprise because the victim had initially declined to press charges against James as soon as the story, which St. Lucia News Online broke, came to light.

However, police said the victim changed his mind and James was arrested on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court this week.

The amateur video, which is one minute and 46 seconds long, has been shared thousands of time on Facebook and Whatsapp.

It shows a shirtless young man arming himself with a large rock then breaking it into smaller pieces. He proceeds to stone another man, whom persons claim in social media posts to be a senior citizen.

The victim collapses on the road after being hit in the back of the head. He lays motionless and bleeding. Seconds later someone tries to pull him up in a bid to revive him.

The man regains consciousness for a short while before laying back down on the road.

During the ordeal, a man wearing a blue shirt and a cap appears to try and make peace.

Persons on social media were calling on the authorities to arrest the person recording the video along with the perpetrator.

 

