BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death in Castries – homicide #31

Saint Lucia’s homicide rate continues to spiral out of control.
The latest victim is a man believed to be in his early 30’s who sustained fatal stab wounds on Jeremie Street, Castries this evening, shortly before 8:00, according to law enforcement sources.
The unidentified man reportedly sustained two stab wounds, one to the neck and the other to the chest, sources said.
He was reportedly transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead, sources said.
Details surrounding the stabbing is not yet clear.
This death is the 31st homicide recorded on the island so far this year.
According to reports, 31 homicides were committed for the entire 2016.
Seriously.......so its Chastenet that caused the stabbing. Smh.....ignorant disrepectful ppl we have here on this island. No wonder we in this state. Smh
Rip hun you will be missed.
You'll go learn to leave ppl woman alone...feel de man was on a joke ting...well rip ti-nom aka chad
You make a lot of sense, kill a man for talking to a woman. Since when fellas own woman?
The same ti negs like you will go out and rape fellas woman but when a man roll on your woman the right way you want to get knife and gun? Chuu la bulla, real fellas know if she cheat you can replace her, stop letting woman ruin your lives you dumb ass
Too much killings for the yr
Chastanet.. Salop vini tan sa.. While u doing merry go round all over the worl..