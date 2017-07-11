BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death in Castries – homicide #31

Saint Lucia’s homicide rate continues to spiral out of control.

The latest victim is a man believed to be in his early 30’s who sustained fatal stab wounds on Jeremie Street, Castries this evening, shortly before 8:00, according to law enforcement sources.

The unidentified man reportedly sustained two stab wounds, one to the neck and the other to the chest, sources said.

He was reportedly transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead, sources said.

Details surrounding the stabbing is not yet clear.

This death is the 31st homicide recorded on the island so far this year.

According to reports, 31 homicides were committed for the entire 2016.