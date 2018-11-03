UPDATED: Man stabbed to death in Canaries

Share This On:

(SNO) – Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in Canaries earlier tonight (Friday, Nov. 2).

The deceased has been identified as Curtis Mitchell, according to eyewitnesses and law enforcement sources.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m., and a male suspect is currently in police custody, eyewitnesses and law enforcement sources have told St. Lucia News Online.

“The guy who stabbed him (Curtis) was drunk,” one eyewitness, who wished not to be identified, alleged. “He went after his mother to kill her first but the people around chased him away. He left and went by the bay side where he saw the deceased, Curtis.



“Curtis asked him for a joint to smoke. He started arguing with Curtis so Curtis said ‘Boy you have rage man’ so he slit his throat,” the eyewitness added.

According to the eyewitness, an argument allegedly had developed between a relative or relatives of the deceased and the alleged assailant, either prior to the stabbing or immediately after the stabbing

This was also stated by another eyewitness, who spoke with St. Lucia News Online.

“The guy who stabbed him was mad at Curtis mom and wanted to stab his mom. Villagers stopped him from stabbing his (Curtis) mom, but still managed to have an altercation with the deceased. Nothing of this such has ever happened in Canaries. The entire village is in shock,” the eyewitness added.

The victim reportedly bled out on the scene and was transported to Soufriere Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect turned himself in to the police station “right away” but “begged for forgiveness from the deceased’s family”.

“He (suspect) cried and pleaded, cause he realised what he did was wrong. So sad,” the source added.