BOSL
COURTS
BOSL
BREAKING NEWS: Man shot while picking mangoes in Coolie Town

By SNO Staff
May 24, 2017

mangoesA 23-year-old man was hospitalised after he was attacked while picking mangoes then shot in Coolie Town, Marigot this morning, the Police Information Office has confirmed.

The victim, Contius Alexander of Coolie Town, sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm and is currently in stable condition, police said.

Reports are that about 11:15 a.m., Alexander told police that he was picking mangoes when a pickup van pulled up alongside him. The pickup contained the driver and two men in the tray of the van.

One of the men in the tray of the van reportedly pulled a firearm at Alexander who fought back. During the struggle, the other man pulled out another firearm and shot Alexander.

He was transported to hospital via ambulance.

Police said based on preliminary investigations Alexander appeared to have been targeted because he was not trespassing.

It is believed that this incident is connected to a previous shooting in Marigot, according to several residents.

No one has been arrested but the Police Information Office said investigators are pursuing leads as well as a suspect.

 

13 comments

  1. Anonymous
    May 24, 2017 at 11:42 PM

    Garcon tell the police you weed out the fellas. On their plantation.. they tried to kidnapped you and put you in the trunk of a car.. you struggled ..they shot you

  2. Anonymous
    May 24, 2017 at 11:07 PM

    . honestly no one will shot I jus so unless there is.connection to sum

  3. jo
    May 24, 2017 at 6:55 PM

    the picking mongo guy don't know who does ppl was? what about the van. he must know something I believe. if he don't know who does ppl was, jail him......................

  4. Anonymous
    May 24, 2017 at 4:28 PM

    Damn, things getting hot everywhere man... smh time to become a hermit

  5. Anonymous
    May 24, 2017 at 4:27 PM

    Aa aa it seems everybody on that pick up van had a firearm. Where are those guns coming from?

  6. Anonymous
    May 24, 2017 at 4:24 PM

    What's new. I feel like that has become the norm in st.lucia. A bunch of uneducated fools with guns. Trigger happy cowards

