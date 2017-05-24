BREAKING NEWS: Man shot while picking mangoes in Coolie Town

A 23-year-old man was hospitalised after he was attacked while picking mangoes then shot in Coolie Town, Marigot this morning, the Police Information Office has confirmed.

The victim, Contius Alexander of Coolie Town, sustained a gunshot wound to his right arm and is currently in stable condition, police said.

Reports are that about 11:15 a.m., Alexander told police that he was picking mangoes when a pickup van pulled up alongside him. The pickup contained the driver and two men in the tray of the van.

One of the men in the tray of the van reportedly pulled a firearm at Alexander who fought back. During the struggle, the other man pulled out another firearm and shot Alexander.

He was transported to hospital via ambulance.

Police said based on preliminary investigations Alexander appeared to have been targeted because he was not trespassing.

It is believed that this incident is connected to a previous shooting in Marigot, according to several residents.

No one has been arrested but the Police Information Office said investigators are pursuing leads as well as a suspect.