UPDATE: ‘Coco’ in critical condition following shooting in Babonneau

A man is currently in critical condition following a shooting in Cacao, Babonneau this evening, law enforcement sources and residents have confirmed.
According to sources, the victim, known as ‘Coco’, was reportedly shot while driving. As a result he crashed into a wall.
He was picked up by ambulance in critical condition.
Emergency services received the report at 8:45 p.m.
More details soon.
wow ! This is a finally dead ! Because he got away with so many rapes and so many murders . He use to be my neighbour and I feared him !
Before you f with the family just remember me
Before u f with the family just try remember me...MOB
R.I.p hun
Coco? As in the La Clery bus driver?
I'm going to be ok guys. Can somebody plz crowd fund me for a new car. hopefully a lexis.
Wait to see it you be okay 💀💀💀
We play for keeps a man or multiple man go die for dt
People should learn to control their temper.Castries environment seems to be dangerous. What did Coco do the shooter to get shot?Perhaps he nearly bang him deliberately.!There r reckless drivers on the road too ehn.No matter what happens they don't take heed.This morning I saw a fast vehicle horning 2 bicyclists to run off their side onto the verge.I am sorry for what happened
What did he do he is a ...murder
Who are u to judge any one life.stop hiding behind private posts
Have y'all asked y'all self have much he kill waiting for his family to come talk shit
Truth that is a very stupid move you just made do not put ur trust in social media even if ur true identity is proclaimed to be hidden these guys could track u down by using ur IP address and kill u and ur family be careful about these post
People prayer is needed , I don't doubt that , but ain't going solve everything ...........
What is wrong with these people. This is getting out of control, smh.
lol I never thought mate woulda do that for true I shoulda stop him
They shud track u down for that comment u jus made n hold u accountable
smh youll man
Are you saying that you know who did the shooting? Hmm... Interesting
That must be some SLP hack or maybe kenny himself behind this ridiculous remark,SMFH...spewing trouble..those suckers really rejoice at the country,s turmoil for politic sake.i wouldnt believe one is that stupid to implicate one,s ownself as an accessory/conspirator.
Becareful wat u say
look it again
Castries on the map
Another homicide wow let us pray people
Pray? Smfh.
This is very sad another homicide we need to pray more understand each other
It says the victim in critical condition not dead.
Dead already
