BOSL
COURTS
BOSL
UPDATE: ‘Coco’ in critical condition following shooting in Babonneau

By SNO Staff
May 24, 2017

A man is currently in critical condition following a shooting in Cacao, Babonneau this evening, law enforcement sources and residents have confirmed.

According to sources, the victim, known as ‘Coco’, was reportedly shot while driving. As a result he crashed into a wall.

He was picked up by ambulance in critical condition.

Emergency services received the report at 8:45 p.m.

More details soon.

28 comments

  1. Wow
    May 25, 2017 at 9:22 AM

    wow ! This is a finally dead ! Because he got away with so many rapes and so many murders . He use to be my neighbour and I feared him !

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    May 25, 2017 at 7:20 AM

    Before you f with the family just remember me

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  3. MOB
    May 25, 2017 at 7:17 AM

    Before u f with the family just try remember me...MOB

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. Anonymous
    May 25, 2017 at 7:02 AM

    R.I.p hun

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  5. Anonymous
    May 25, 2017 at 1:30 AM

    Coco? As in the La Clery bus driver?

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  6. MR COCO
    May 24, 2017 at 10:24 PM

    I'm going to be ok guys. Can somebody plz crowd fund me for a new car. hopefully a lexis.

    (1)(23)
    Reply
  7. John doe
    May 24, 2017 at 10:17 PM

    We play for keeps a man or multiple man go die for dt

    (3)(6)
    Reply
  8. Julian Monville
    May 24, 2017 at 9:56 PM

    People should learn to control their temper.Castries environment seems to be dangerous. What did Coco do the shooter to get shot?Perhaps he nearly bang him deliberately.!There r reckless drivers on the road too ehn.No matter what happens they don't take heed.This morning I saw a fast vehicle horning 2 bicyclists to run off their side onto the verge.I am sorry for what happened

    (6)(10)
    Reply
  9. Truth
    May 24, 2017 at 9:41 PM

    Have y'all asked y'all self have much he kill waiting for his family to come talk shit

    (5)(6)
    Reply
    • Wise guy
      May 24, 2017 at 11:28 PM

      Truth that is a very stupid move you just made do not put ur trust in social media even if ur true identity is proclaimed to be hidden these guys could track u down by using ur IP address and kill u and ur family be careful about these post

      (1)(7)
      Reply
  10. Flyer
    May 24, 2017 at 9:41 PM

    People prayer is needed , I don't doubt that , but ain't going solve everything ...........

    (0)(1)
    Reply
  11. Skyy
    May 24, 2017 at 9:19 PM

    What is wrong with these people. This is getting out of control, smh.

    (3)(1)
    Reply
  12. larjé-iy
    May 24, 2017 at 9:09 PM

    lol I never thought mate woulda do that for true I shoulda stop him

    (0)(28)
    Reply
  13. Real Talk
    May 24, 2017 at 9:07 PM

    look it again
    Castries on the map

    (2)(4)
    Reply
  14. Damiana
    May 24, 2017 at 9:07 PM

    Another homicide wow let us pray people

    (1)(9)
    Reply
  15. Damiana
    May 24, 2017 at 9:06 PM

    This is very sad another homicide we need to pray more understand each other

    (4)(5)
    Reply

