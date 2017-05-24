UPDATE: ‘Coco’ in critical condition following shooting in Babonneau

A man is currently in critical condition following a shooting in Cacao, Babonneau this evening, law enforcement sources and residents have confirmed.

According to sources, the victim, known as ‘Coco’, was reportedly shot while driving. As a result he crashed into a wall.

He was picked up by ambulance in critical condition.

Emergency services received the report at 8:45 p.m.

More details soon.